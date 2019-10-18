Ryan Kalil out of Jets practice after hurting shoulder Thursday

The Jets are feeling bullish about their offense after the return of quarterback Sam Darnold, but it looks like they may have to try to keep things rolling against the Patriots with a patchwork offensive line.

Head coach Adam Gase said at a Friday press conference that center Ryan Kalil will not take part in practice. Kalil hurt his shoulder on Thursday and may not be ready to go against New England on Monday night.

Jonotthan Harrison would start in Kalil’s place if the veteran isn’t able to play. Harrison started eight games last year and was in line to start this year before the Jets coaxed Kalil back onto the field this summer.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is also out of practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury. Brandon Shell, who opened the season as the team’s right tackle, would take his spot in the lineup. Should Beachum and Kalil miss the game, it would leave the Jets with just one of their opening day offensive linemen in the same spot they played in Week One.