Ryan Kalil adds perspective on Luck's retirement
Ryan Kalil briefly retired from the NFL, so he was asked about his unique perspective on Andrew Luck's retirement.
Devastation and disappointment are the emotions one Green Bay Packers fan feels when she learns Aaron Rodgers isn't vaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
With only three receivers on the 53-man roster following the release of Henry Ruggs, the Raiders are making a move to solidify the position group. Per Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Las Vegas is promoting receiver Dillon Stoner from the practice squad and signing him to the active roster. Stoner signed with the Raiders as an [more]
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
The Eagles secondary comprises nearly one-fourth of the roster. There's a reason for this.
The situation between the Cleveland Browns, QB Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. has hit a critical point with WR excused from practice again.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was disappointed to hear he wouldn't be facing #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 9. | from @TheJohnDillon
Injury updates on Prescott, Tyron Smith, and Michael Gallup; plus Zeke hopes to erase a bad Denver memory, and bringing Jaylon Smith back? | From @ToddBrock24f7
How can something this sad, and messy, and ugly, keep getting worse? How can the Miami Dolphins possibly be more of a national embarrassment with their hapless mismanagement?
NFL expert picks and predictions for Week 9 from College Football News, highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.
This year's Heisman Trophy race is full of contenders and lacks a clear favorite. Our college football experts make their picks with five weeks left.
Notre Dame still has four regular season games left to play. Subsequently, head coach Brian Kelly isn’t too concerned about where the Fighting Irish landed in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. “I think I was a little surprised, quite frankly, that we were as low as we were and that Cincinnati was as low,” Kelly said, “but nothing that I lost any sleep over because it’s the first week.”
The Panthers could be without two of their most important offensive players when they host the Patriots in Week 9. Here are the latest updates on each player's injury.
Ahead of Monday's game against the Steelers, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad.