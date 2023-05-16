Ryan joining CBS Sports but says he hasn’t retired
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how Matt Ryan is making it abundantly clear he hasn’t retired, despite joining CBS Sports, to ensure he’s paid $12 million from the Colts.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
There are plenty of ways to parse out the conference finals if specific teams aren't appealing.
Score new clubs, chairs, bags and more in this fantastic sale.
Another highlight: The Eero Pro router for just $80 — a sweet 50% off.
Retail sales came in lower than expected in April, rising 0.4% from the month prior.
"Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"
The reading of homebuilder sentiment also topped expectations as inventory conditions favor builders.
Mushroom kingdom here you come!
Buffett stays keen on tech titan HP.
'My new best little friend': The mini music maker delivers next-level sound — and it has nearly 59,000 Amazon shoppers jamming.
Home Depot reported its fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings results Tuesday before market open as consumer spending on home improvement softens compared to the pandemic boom.
The NBA hasn't announced its long-term punishment, but it’s coming. This time Morant needs to turn his downtime into a positive.
"It's calculated, it's vindictive. And your view of your father or whatever man in your life should absolutely be affected by this." The post Women accuse men who rely on their sisters, daughters, partners to take the reins on shopping for big occasions, like Mother’s Day, of ‘weaponized incompetence’ appeared first on In The Know.
Days after Corinne Foxx revealed father had been out of the hospital for weeks, new details emerge about his recovery.
The buildup to the 107th Indianapolis 500 is officially upon us.
They block ethylene gas from being emitted, slowing down the ripening process: 'Getting an extra few days out of the bananas.'
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick off an exciting week of news around the NFL as the NFL schedule was released and rookie minicamps are officially underway. Charles and Jori start off by discussing the Cleveland Browns trading for pass rusher Za-Darius Smith. Combined with rumors surrounding RB Dalvin Cook, could the Minnesota Vikings be entering a period of "competitive rebuild?" How long can we expect QB Kirk Cousins to be there? Next, the duo discuss the sale of the Washington Commanders, which has been agreed to, but the owners still need to officially approve the deal. In other news, New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams has removed all mention of the team from his Twitter profile as he seeks a contract extension. The duo finish off the news portion by addressing the Ja Morant controversy in the NBA and how sports leagues should handle situations like this going forward. The NFL schedule was released last week, and Jori recaps her article discussing the biggest takeaways from the 2023 NFL schedule, including some high-profile QB battles, interesting playoff rematches and the season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Finally, Charles and Jori discuss some of the more intriguing soundbites to come out of rookie minicamps and decide whether they're buying what the teams are selling. The discussion centers around the Carolina Panthers and rookie QB Bryce Young, Indianapolis Colts rookies Anthony Richardson and Josh Downs, the Philadelphia Eagles and rookie DT Jalen Carter and the Tennessee Titans and rookie QB Will Levis.
In this episode of ITK: Eats, we show you how to make a lobster quesadilla because there’s nothing better than buttery lobster and cheesy quesadillas. The post This lobster quesadilla is the perfect summertime meal appeared first on In The Know.
Trevor Jacob plead guilty to one count of destruction and concealment after he filmed his plane crash in November 2021.
If you’re having trouble finding things in your fridge, a few simple organization tricks might be all you need. The post This is how you should organize your fridge and freezer appeared first on In The Know.