Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs practicing for Bucs on Friday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Jensen
    Ryan Jensen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tristan Wirfs
    Tristan Wirfs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leonard Fournette
    Leonard Fournette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs weren’t able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week. But according to multiple reporters, both are on the field as Tampa Bay gets its Friday session underway.

If either or both linemen are available for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams, it would be a significant boost in going against Los Angeles’ pass rush featuring Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd.

Jensen and Wirfs both suffered ankle injuries early on in Tampa Bay’s victory last Sunday over the Eagles. Jensen was able to finish the game but Wirfs was not.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, running back Leonard Fournette is practicing for the Bucs but fellow running back Ronald Jones is not. Fournette would need to be activated off of injured reserve to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Tampa Bay’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs practicing for Bucs on Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday

    The Buccaneers only held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and they would have been missing a couple of key pieces of their offensive line if they had held a full session. Head coach Bruce Arians said that center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs would not have practiced. Jensen remained in last Sunday’s win [more]

  • NFL rumors: Could Josh McDaniels be candidate for Raiders head coach job?

    Could the Raiders pursue Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their open head coach job? Here are the latest reports.

  • Rams’ Week 3 win vs. Buccaneers should serve as blueprint for playoff rematch

    The Rams already beat the Buccaneers in Week 3, and they should use that win as a blueprint for Sunday's playoff game.

  • Bucs injuries: Updates on Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen and more

    The Tampa Bay Bucs updated media on two key linemen, along with Levonte David, Leonard Fournette and more.

  • Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen return to practice

    TAMPA — The Bucs may not have to worry as much about how they plan to protect Tom Brady in Sunday’s NFC division playoff game against the Rams. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who could not finish the 31-15 wild-card win over the Eagles due to an ankle injury, was suited up and had no discernible limp when he walked out with a group of offensive linemen for practice Friday. That group ...

  • Tom Brady, the Rams and the ultimate NFL gamble

    The seven-time champion meets Los Angeles again, who he defeated with the Patriots in the Super Bowl three years ago

  • Randall Cobb: Great things happen when I come back from injuries

    Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is set to return to the team’s lineup for Saturday night’s game against the 49ers after missing more than a month after core muscle surgery and that could turn out to be a very good thing for the Packers. Cobb missed 10 games during the 2013 season with a leg [more]

  • Favorite Sunday NFL Divisional round wagers

    Frank Schwab and Pam Maldonado get you set for a massive NFL playoff Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Bills and the Bucs take on the Rams. Will Tompa Brady reach another NFC title game? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen practicing for Bucs Thursday

    The Buccaneers held a walkthrough Wednesday, but they’re back on the field for a full practice session on Thursday. According to multiple reports, running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen are two of the players who are taking part in the workout. Fournette was not activated from injured reserve for last Sunday’s win over [more]

  • How have the QBs selected in the 2014 NFL draft performed?

    Jimmy Garoppolo headlines the Quarterback Class of 2014. How have the others fared?

  • Stay or go: Predicting the top Saints unrestricted free agents in 2022

    Stay or go: Predicting the top Saints unrestricted free agents in 2022

  • Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company

    The shakeup comes after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive in November, handing the reins to top deputy Parag Agrawal, who has since reorganized the leadership structure of the social media company. Twitter did not specify whether the departures were voluntary. Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker more widely known as "Mudge," was appointed head of security in 2020 after Twitter suffered a security breach that allowed hackers to tweet from verified accounts for public figures including billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Brad Marchand leaves game after hit from Garnet Hathaway

    Bruins star Brad Marchand was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game vs. the Capitals after taking a hit from Garnet Hathaway.

  • Game Recap: Suns 109, Mavericks 101

    The Suns outscored the Mavericks, 35-19, in the 4th quarter on their way to a 109-101 victory. Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Chris Paul added 20 points, 11 assists and 0 turnovers in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 35-9 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 26-20.

  • Cold-case divers discover car of missing woman in Texas river, human remains inside

    A team of civilian sleuths scouring a Texas river for cold case clues found three cars beneath the water, including one that matches the description of a vehicle belonging to a woman who vanished more than four years ago. Divers with the group, Adventures with Purpose, were less than an hour into their search beneath Brazos River when they made a significant discovery on Wednesday. Officers ...

  • 'Bridgerton' Season 2: Lord Anthony Embraces Kate Sharma During Romantic Moment on the Dance Floor

    'Bridgerton' fans, get excited! On Wednesday, Netflix gave a peek at the show's new season by releasing eight new photos that tease what's to come. The pic that will likely get most fans talking is one that shows Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, whose love story will be the focus of season 2, having a romantic moment on the dance floor. 'Bridgerton' season 2 drops March 22 on Netflix.

  • Francia Raisa Gives Edgy Bombshell Energy in Brown Leather Dress and Barely-There Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

    Francia Raisa masters edgy style.

  • Subzero wind chill expected for Packers playoff game against 49ers at Lambeau Field

    Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers fans attending Saturday night's game should expect temperatures to drop into single digits by game's end.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Daily fantasy football expert lineup picks

    Our fantasy football experts reveal their top DFS picks for the NFL Wild Card Round.

  • Nick Siranni trying to persuade Jason Kelce to return to the Eagles in 2022

    Eagles center Jason Kelce could retire this offseason, but head coach Nick Siranni is doing everything he can to get Kelce to stick around. Sirianni told Angelo Cataldi that he’s working on getting Kelce to stick around. “I sent him two kegs of beer yesterday,” Sirianni said, via NBCSportsPhilly.com. “You know what, he’s awesome and [more]