Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs weren’t able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week. But according to multiple reporters, both are on the field as Tampa Bay gets its Friday session underway.

If either or both linemen are available for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams, it would be a significant boost in going against Los Angeles’ pass rush featuring Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd.

Jensen and Wirfs both suffered ankle injuries early on in Tampa Bay’s victory last Sunday over the Eagles. Jensen was able to finish the game but Wirfs was not.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, running back Leonard Fournette is practicing for the Bucs but fellow running back Ronald Jones is not. Fournette would need to be activated off of injured reserve to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Tampa Bay’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs practicing for Bucs on Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk