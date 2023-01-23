Ryan Jensen talks knee injury, miraculous comeback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t finish the 2022 season they way they’d hoped, but they did get one bright spot in Monday night’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who missed the entire regular season with a knee injury, made a miraculous comeback to the starting lineup for the Bucs’ only postseason game this year.

Watch the video above to see Jensen explain the details of his injury, as well as his road to recovery that eventually led back to the field before the end of the season.

