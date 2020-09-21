Ryan Jensen raises interesting question about Brett Favre’s presence at Sunday’s game

The Buccaneers weren’t supposed to have fans present for their first two games. And yet there was Brett Favre on Sunday, at Raymond James Stadium while wearing a Tompa Bay T-shirt with a bag of chips and no mask in sight.

A day later, some are wondering what the hell was Brett Favre doing there?

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has raised this question: “So he can go to the game by my family can’t? Interesting.”

It is interesting, and there’s surely an interesting story regarding Favre’s presence at the game. It’s a story that quite possibly will come to light whenever Favre makes his next appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The story will be even better if it turns out that Brady personally invited Favre, given that Favre criticized Bucs coach Bruce Arians for calling Brady out after a Week One loss to the Saints. Although Brady would never admit that the criticism bothers him, there’s nothing like a subtle middle finger that makes a point in passive-aggressive fashion.

