Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has not missed a game since the 2016 season, but he’s looking questionable at best for this Sunday’s game against the Bills.

According to multiple reporters at the open porition of Bucs practice, Jensen was out of the second straight day on Thursday. Jensen is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Bucs list third-round pick Robert Hainsey as their backup center, but he’s only played 21 offensive snaps so far this season. The Bucs could also move left guard Ali Marpet to center in his place with Nick Leverett moving into his spot at left guard.

Safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) also remained out of practice while cornerback Jamel Dean and wide receiver/kick returner Jaelon Darden were in non-contact jerseys as they try to clear the concussion protocol.

Ryan Jensen out of practice again Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk