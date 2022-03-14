Ryan Jensen agrees to three-year deal to return to Bucs

The Bucs are putting at least some of the band back together.

Hours after Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Buccaneers, the team agreed to terms with center Ryan Jensen. Jensen’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced the three-year deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s worth $39 million with $23 million guaranteed at signing.

Jensen, 30, has played over 1,000 snaps in each of the past five seasons. He has not missed a game since 2016, and he made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

The Bucs still have some work to do, but they are off to a good start after using the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin last week and getting Brady and Jensen back Sunday.

