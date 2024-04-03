Ryan Jeffers, Twins break through late in win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Jeffers couldn’t have had a much better spring at the plate, but as the season got underway, the Twins catcher’s mechanics changed ever so slightly. He wasn’t making quite the same contact he had been during the spring and the hits weren’t falling.

It was something “super simple” in his swing that hitting coach David Popkins and Jeffers identified on Monday’s off day that he knew he needed to fix. He came in Tuesday, put in the work necessary to course correct, and Wednesday, he got the results he was seeking.

By the time Jeffers stepped to the plate in the seventh inning on Wednesday, he was hitless in his first 13 at-bats of the season. One big swing changed all that — and flipped the Twins’ fortunes on Wednesday, as well.

His three-run homer highlighted a five-run seventh inning for the Twins (3-2), who finally broke through with runners in scoring position, on their way to a 7-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field.

“Today in the box felt way more competitive, way better,” Jeffers said. “I felt just like I did in spring.”

After taking two balls to begin his at-bat and then fouling off four straight pitches, Jeffers got ahold of a high fastball and deposited it behind the left-field wall, pumping his fist as he rounded first base. He later added an insurance run in the ninth inning with an RBI single.

“That was the moment I knew, ‘We’re back, we’re good,’ ” Jeffers said.

The catcher’s big swing, which provided the Twins’ first home run since Royce Lewis’ blast in the first inning of the season opener last Thursday, capped a rally started by Alex Kirilloff earlier in the inning.

Kirilloff, who finished the day 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a triple and a walk, led off the inning with the double. Byron Buxton followed with a double of his own and then raced home to score on Carlos Correa’s game-tying hit.

“It’s not a great feeling not being able to hit the ball as a team. AK (Kirilloff) has been phenomenal,” Jeffers said. “But as a unit, we haven’t been swinging it great. We’ve run into some good pitchers. Early on, we’ve run into some guys that have had good games against us. But, it was good to put that together against a pretty good bullpen.”

The big inning gave the Twins their first lead of the day after falling behind early in the game.

Wednesday marked the first start in nearly 700 days for Twins pitcher Chris Paddack, who had Tommy John surgery for the second time in May 2022 — and it didn’t quite start how he would have wanted it to.

The Brewers (4-1) loaded the bases in the first inning, and while the starter got the inning-ending double play that he was looking for to emerge unscathed, it took him 20 pitches to get out of the inning. Paddack ran into more trouble an inning later, giving up a run in the second. He allowed a home run to Rhys Hoskins later in his outing, before exiting after four innings in his first start back.

But there were plenty of positives for him to take from his return to the mound as a starter.

“A little bit more adrenaline this afternoon than all of spring training,” Paddack said. “… Talking with some of our starters, Pablo (López), Bailey (Ober) and Joe (Ryan), that first inning was huge, man. I was able to get us out of a jam and keep that momentum even and just let everything else take care of itself.”

And later in the game, his teammates did just that.

“RJ hit the big homer today but the 2-3-4-5 spots in our order have been pretty good,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The at-bats have been solid, and we were going to make something happen eventually.”

