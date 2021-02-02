Ryan: IMSA, Rolex 24 avoided COVID-19 calamity despite positive tests at Daytona

Nate Ryan
Updated ·10 min read

Just as Major League Baseball had an inauspicious COVID-19 moment when Justin Turner was yanked from the World Series, IMSA and the Rolex 24 at Daytona had the Antonio Garcia bombshell.

Though not nearly as brazen and controversial as Turner (who returned to the field to celebrate with teammates after his positive test was revealed), Garcia’s stunning test result on a massive stage for worldwide racing was a big story Sunday. It ranked just behind Wayne Taylor Racing’s third consecutive victory in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener – mainly because Garcia’s test seemed to catch everyone completely off guard.

The surprises continued Tuesday when Garcia (who had taken another test a couple of days earlier that turned up negative but was worried about getting a result before a travel deadline) said in a tweet that it had been a false positive.

<em>Corvette Racing driver Antonio Garcia left the Rolex 24 after a positive COVID-19 test he later said was false (IMSA).</em>
Corvette Racing driver Antonio Garcia left the Rolex 24 after a positive COVID-19 test he later said was false (IMSA).

After turning laps for nearly eight hours in the No. 3 Corvette (which won the GTLM class with co-drivers Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg), Garcia told Motorsport.com he learned through an in-race email of his positive test for COVID-19, and the team immediately pulled him from the car. There hardly were signs anything was amiss prior – Garcia even took questions in a Zoom media availability Saturday night after his first stint.

That amplified the incredulity greeting a statement from Chevrolet on Garcia within 10 minutes of the 3:40 p.m. ET checkered flag Sunday.

The news prompted some uncomfortable questions (How much contact tracing was conducted? Who was categorized as being exposed? What would determine who faced quarantine?) for IMSA, and many of them weren’t (or maybe couldn’t) be answered fully.

But it still didn’t rise to become the nightmare scenario that IMSA and NASCAR (its parent company) had been trying to avert for several weeks.

IMSA and NASCAR officials clearly took extra measures to ensure there were COVID-related issues that could jeopardize future events at the track. Compared to IMSA races last season, access was more limited to the infield bubbles where teams and drivers work, and enforcement was more vigilant. Masks were mandatory everywhere on track property (including areas outside the bubble.

According to the Event Operations Protocols distributed to Rolex 24 teams, IMSA said it “rapidly would notify public health officials and others potentially impacted by a suspected COVID-19 case, in accordance with state and local mandates.”

Rolex 24 COVID-19
Masks were mandatory at Daytona International Speedway during the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Clayton Park/USA TODAY Sports).

With the Daytona 500 looming Feb. 14, NASCAR needed virtually flawless execution of the Rolex 24 (and its preceding Roar test session) to ward off any pitfalls that might impact welcoming 30,000 fans to Daytona International Speedway for The Great American Race.

Though NASCAR president Steve Phelps and track president Chip Wile publicly confirmed the expected crowd for the Daytona 500, IMSA and Daytona officials were extremely coy when pressed multiple times on attendance estimates for the Rolex 24. No numbers were provided, and the only descriptor used was that the crowd would be “limited.”

Judging off lines to get in the infield and foot traffic, Saturday’s opening day crowd at the Rolex 24 seemed healthy with perhaps at least 10,000 on site.

While it was important to have a test run with fans (and some sponsor activation in a thinner infield midway), it also was important to minimize the optics that could cause speculation over whether the conditions were prime for a superspreader event.

Garcia, who celebrated the victory with a mixture of joy and rage in a nearby hotel parking lot, was among at least five instances of COVID-19 impacting teams over two weeks in Daytona. Renger van der Zande, who nearly won the overall for Chip Ganassi Racing, was in quarantine until the opening day of the Roar because of an exposure in Indianapolis (where Ganassi’s shop is located).

Black Swan Racing pulled its entry because its driver-owner tested positive in an apparent outbreak in Dubai, which also prevented one of Austin Dillon’s teammates from arriving. Alegra Motorsports replaced Michael de Quesada shortly before the green flag last Saturday after he practiced and raced in the Motul 100 qualifier.

Rolex 24 COVID-19
Corvette Racing winners Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg celebrate the GTLM victory at the Rolex 24 (IMSA).

All of those were newsworthy, but Garcia is a defending GTLM champion in a higher profile ride (the No. 3 Corvette won Sunday 20 years after Dale Earnhardt raced the car in the Rolex 24).

Just like Turner, who wasn’t punished for his World Series celebration as the controversy quickly fizzled, it was fortunate for IMSA and NASCAR that Garcia’s news didn’t break until after a highly prestigious event had concluded.

If it had happened earlier, or to an even more prominent driver and team, the repercussions could have been far more damaging.

Other leftovers from IMSA’s first version of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway:

Rarely has Jimmie Johnson let his guard down as much as he did at Daytona. There was serious business for the seven-time Cup champion, who was there to win his first Rolex 24 and also gain experience in high-downforce cars for his IndyCar debut.

But Johnson also clearly was having as much fun as he has in years.

Over his final three winless seasons in NASCAR’s premier series that included two crew chief changes and a split from Chad Knaus, the stress clearly wore on the Hendrick Motorsports driver and especially in his last full year. Aside from the pandemic precluding nearly all of the countless fan tributes that had been planned at every track for the surefire Hall of Famer in 2020, Johnson missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and had his consecutive start streak snapped by a COVID-19 positive.

“Often times, there are things that disappoint you or stress you out in a negative way and I haven’t made it that far in the season to encounter any of that,” he said. “But last year was a really intense year. I had very high expectations myself. The year didn’t go as planned. There was a lot of different negative stress on me during all of that … the middle part of the year into the start of the playoffs, that was an uncomfortable pressure that you don’t like to experience too often.”

The pressure at the Rolex 24 was all positive for Johnson, who provided a broad window into why he was racing sports cars and eventually IndyCar. Though as well-spoken as any champion on big-picture topics, Johnson isn’t always as forthcoming about himself. In Daytona, he was very open about why he was putting himself in a tough situation as a 45-year-old rookie in IndyCar.

<em>Jimmie Johnson talks with former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jeff Gordon before Johnson started the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the No. 48 Cadillac (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports).</em>
Jimmie Johnson talks with former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jeff Gordon before Johnson started the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the No. 48 Cadillac (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports).

It makes me feel alive,” he said. “And someday. I won’t have that opportunity, but I’m not ready to walk away from that now. I really do like being uncomfortable in how it makes me feel and how it holds me accountable. And, you know I’ve jumped into the deep end of the pool with weights around my ankles here for ‘21 and ’22 (in IndyCar), but it just makes me feel more alive than that I have in quite some time.”

Johnson, who has only one road course victory in his Cup career, undoubtedly will struggle mightily at times in IndyCar. In a recent test at Sebring International Raceway, he made serious inroads but still was a few seconds off the pace.

“I’m really excited for the experiences ahead and being able to run in a series I dreamed of running in as a kid is a really special opportunity for me,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s not going to be easy. I’m not going to look very good for a while, so I know I have a lot of work ahead of myself, but I’m really enjoying the process and enjoying this journey.”

Let’s hope the joy continues regardless of the results. Johnson has earned the right to be as giddy as we saw him at Daytona without anyone questioning his commitment to racing.

One of the best battles in the Rolex 24 was delivered by two drivers whose Formula One dreams didn’t work out.

That certainly hasn’t deterred Alexander Rossi and Kevin Magnussen from showcasing their immense talent, which was evident again while they diced for the lead through heavy traffic Sunday morning.

<em>Alexander Rossi left F1 for a successful IndyCar career (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports).</em>
Alexander Rossi left F1 for a successful IndyCar career (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports).

Rossi, driving the winning No. 10 ARX-05 for Wayne Taylor Racing, fended off several aggressive moves by Magnussen’s No. 01 Cadillac. “We felt we had a little bit of a pace disadvantage to the 01,” Rossi said. “We knew how important track position was, so it was very important to do everything we could to stay in front of that car and regardless of the phase of the race. Every stint was just trying to lead or get to the lead as quickly as possible. Regardless, it was good fun, a good show for everyone.”

Rossi, who won the 2016 Indy 500 and has become a perennial championship contender in the NTT IndyCar Series, said he had raced Magnussen while they were in European ladder series on the way to F1.

“Kevin and I go way back,” Rossi said. “I don’t know that any of that translates nine, 10 years removed, but regardless, it’s great to see him over here. It obviously shows the international interest of this championship and this race, and he’s a great addition to the series for sure.”

Magnussen will drive full time for Ganassi in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year after four seasons with Haas F1, where he admittedly got “a bit bored” as a midfield driver. His Haas F1 teammate, Romain Grosjean, reportedly will announce Wednesday that he will drive IndyCar next season.

Major-league racing in America of course still has its flaws, but it’s a good sign that two of its premier series are viewed as attractive options for drivers who don’t reach full potential in F1 despite their impressive skillsets.

<em>Kevin Magnussen, who raced for Haas F1 from 2017-2020, had an impressive Rolex 24 debut for Chip Ganassi Racing (IMSA).</em>
Kevin Magnussen, who raced for Haas F1 from 2017-2020, had an impressive Rolex 24 debut for Chip Ganassi Racing (IMSA).

Ryan: IMSA, Rolex 24 avoided COVID-19 calamity despite positive tests at Daytona originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • 4 players the Cowboys could trade or release this offseason

    The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Steelers insider: Big Ben’s return to Pittsburgh ‘might not work out’

    The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Nets edge Clippers 124-120 behind Kyrie Irving's 39-point performance

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 39 points, including eight straight in the fourth-quarter run that sent Brooklyn into the lead for good, and the Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-120 on Tuesday night.

  • Report: J.J. Redick wants Pelicans to trade him, Knicks on list

    Trade requests are far more common than many realize.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Mets' Francisco Lindor ranked fourth-best shortstop in the game by MLB Network

    The 27-year-old may have had a down year in 2020 compared to his own superb standards, but it was still a very solid year. The four-time All-Star slashed .258/.335/.415 with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 30 runs scored in 60 games.