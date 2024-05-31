Ryan Hyde’s clutch hit, strong pitching lead UConn over Duke, 4-1, in NCAA baseball

Ryan Hyde’s fourth hit of the season turned out to be the biggest of his career at UConn.

Hyde, backup catcher from Berlin, stroked a two-out, two-RBI single to break a sixth inning tie and lift the Huskies to their 4-1 victory over Duke in the first round of the NCAA regional in Norman, Okla., on Friday.

UConn (34-23), the No.3 seed in this regional, will play either host and top seed Oklahoma or No.4 Oral Roberts in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination format on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Hyde, a redshirt junior, played only 15 games during the season, getting three hits in 27 at-bats, a .111 average, but was catching Friday because starter Matt Garbowski was ill and back at the team hotel. He also caught the Huskies’ effective pitching as starter Ian Cooke, who pitched into the sixth, and reliever Braden Quinn, who got the final 10 outs, combined to hold a potent Duke lineup to seven hits, striking out nine. Duke (39-19) and ranked as high as No. 11 in the latest Baseball America poll, came into the game with a .313 team batting average.

UConn took the lead in the first when Caleb Shpur doubled, Paul Tammaro was hit by a pitch and Korey Morton (3 for 3) doubled to left center, scoring one. Tammaro was thrown out at the plate.

Duke tied it in the bottom half, then Cooke retired 10 of 11 batters.

The Huskies broke through in the sixth. Morton walked, and advanced two bases on an errant pickoff throw. Bryan Padilla walked, and with two outs and both runners in scoring position, Hyde singled to center to score two runs. Rather than go for a pinch-hitter, coach Jim Penders allowed Hyde to hit, proving to be a fruitful decision.

Cooke (5-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out four. Quinn took over, and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings, getting the side in order in the eighth inning and earned his fourth save. Tammaro made a number of diving stops at short as the Huskies played very solid defense..

In the top of the ninth, freshman Tyler Minick, who homered in both of UConn’s games in the Big East Tournament, made it three in as many postseason games, hitting one over the 410-foot mark in center field to make it 4-1.