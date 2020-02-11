Ryan Howard is selling his Philadelphia condo with views you have to see to believe

Beautiful location in the heart of Philadelphia? Check.

Stunning interior that could be right out of a catalog? Check.

Being put on the market by one of the most iconic players in Philadelphia sports history, who has won the National League MVP and a World Series title? Check, check and check.

That's right, retired Phillie Ryan Howard just placed his luxury condo located in the heart of Philadelphia up for sale.

The condo is on the 24th floor of the Rittenhouse building and features four bedrooms, two private balconies, a temperature controlled wine room and views that are to die for.















(Credit for images: bright MLS for Allan Domb Real Estate)

You can find the full listing on Allan Domb Real Estate. Howard is asking for just shy of $6.5 million.

And who knows ... maybe he'll leave behind a nice piece of memorabilia if he knows you're a Phillies fan.

