Ryan Hall: Leeds Rhinos re-sign winger for 2025 season

Ryan Hall won six Super League Grand Finals and scored 233 tries for Leeds between 2007 and 2018 [Rex Features]

Leeds Rhinos have re-signed former winger Ryan Hall on a one-year contract for the 2025 Super League season.

The 36-year-old began his career with the Rhinos and went on to become England's all-time leading try-scorer before leaving to join Sydney Roosters for 2019.

He joined Hull KR in late 2020 and has scored 52 tries in 83 Robins appearances, leaving him four tries away from breaking the Super League record of 247.

“I am really happy that my career is going full circle and I will play my final year at the Rhinos," he told the club's website.

"However, I am under no illusions. People might be saying it’s a fairy tale but this is not a parade for me. I have got work to do and I still feel I have got good rugby in the legs."

Hall has scored four tries in eight Super League appearances this season, helping Hull KR to fifth in the table.

The Robins have also reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, where they will play Wigan next month.

Hall's experience will be 'invaluable'

Hall initially played for Leeds between 2007 and 2018, scoring 233 tries in 330 games and winning six Super League Grand Finals.

He also won the 2012 World Club Challenge courtesy of Leeds' victory against Manly Sea Eagles and won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match in Leeds' 2014 Challenge Cup final win over Castleford Tigers - the Rhinos' first win in the competition for 15 years.

Further honours followed during an immense period of dominance with Leeds as they won a domestic treble in 2015.

"He is highly respected by his team-mates and I think he will be a great addition to our group, especially with the large number of players emerging from our academy in the coming years," said Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith.

"He will be one of our leaders within the group and I am sure the mentoring he will offer our younger players will be invaluable given everything he has achieved in the game and importantly here at the Rhinos."