Ryan Grubb says new Seahawks offense is nearly 50% installed

The Seattle Seahawks are ramping up under their new coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Grubb, who was formerly with the University of Washington (and Alabama, for like a week), moves from the Montlake to Renton to help another Seattle-based football team.

Fortunately for the 12th Man, Grubb seems confident that the team is “right on schedule” when it comes to installing his new offense. An offense, mind you, which was the best in the country for the last two years and made it to the National Championship. Grubb recently spoke with the media about where the Seahawks offense was at:

How Ryan Grubb's new offense, at 50% in, is "right on schedule." And how the #Seahawks' new offensive coordinator believes his not-just-drop-back system fits the best of what Geno Smith does. Now about that offensive line…🤔 https://t.co/BplkthQBaG @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 4, 2024

“I would say we are closing in on 50% of our installation… I think early on we tried to do a good job on both sides of the ball of getting some of the critical exchanges and all the things we need to know and understand about the nuances and broad vision of the offense. Once you feel good about that, continue to build on that and move on—I think the guys have done a really good job, especially in the last week and a half, of getting that where we could feel good about building on top of some of those things.”

Both of Grubb’s top two quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Sam Howell, have praised his offense. Smith and Howell have described the system as “quarterback friendly,” as well as being favorable to Smith’s drop back style of play.

Now Grubb has another quarterback in the mix with P.J. Walker, who was recently signed to the Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire