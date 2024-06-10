Ryan Grubb’s offense named best storyline going into Seahawks minicamp

The Seahawks will be kicking off their mandatory minicamp tomorrow, and it will run through Thursday. This should offer our first chance this offseason to see DK Metcalf and the rest of the team’s stars who sat out (voluntary) OTAs over the last couple of weeks. As exciting as Metcalf and the rest of this up-and-coming roster is, the real stars this year may be on the sidelines rather than on the field.

Since the last time they played a game, Seattle has completely turned over the depth chart at linebacker and safety, reloaded in the trenches and exchanged one backup quarterback for another. However, the single biggest change has been one of leadership, with Mike Macdonald taking over as head coach after 14 years of Pete Carroll. The brightest gem on Macdonald’s 24-deep coaching staff is offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who was arguably the best playcaller in college football the last couple of years at the University of Washington.

Heading into minicamp, Kevin Patra at NFL.com chose how Grubb’s offense looks as the top storyline for Seattle.

“We won’t get the complete picture in minicamp, but the former UW offensive coordinator taking over in Seattle provides intrigue. Seattle sports one of the top wide receiver trios in the NFL in DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett. I expect JSN to play a more significant role in Grubb’s offense this season. The other big question is how much of the power run game will be used. Grubb enters the NFL known for his pass offense, but his run game is just as creative and should open lanes for Kenenth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. With new offensive coordinators dotting the NFL landscape, Grubb’s system might be the most interesting to track entering the season.”

As Patra mentions, we won’t really get to see this offense at work until September – remember that preseason offenses are nothing if not vanilla and don’t represent what we’ll see when the real games begin at all.

It is something to look forward to, though. The last few years this franchise has been held back by Pete Carroll’s reluctance to fundamentally change his approach to the game. Hopefully we’ll see a different, more dynamic and more aggressive approach under Macdonald and Grubb. Time will tell.

