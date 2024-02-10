Ryan Grubb hired as Seahawks offensive coordinator, leaving Alabama football | Reports

Ryan Grubb's time as Alabama football offensive coordinator didn't last long. The play-caller will fill the same role for the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN and 247Sports reported Friday night.

Grubb was set to run the Crimson Tide offense in 2024 after Kalen DeBoer took over as Alabama's coach in January. Legendary coach Nick Saban retired on Jan. 10.

Grubb was never officially announced as Alabama's offensive coordinator, but he was seen out recruiting for the Crimson Tide, sporting Alabama gear.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was hired as Seattle's new coach recently and decided to bring Grubb back to Seattle; Grubb was the offensive coordinator under DeBoer at Washington the past two seasons. The two also worked together at Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls.

While Alabama should be able to find a quality candidate to fill the offensive coordinator spot, the loss of Grubb is not a small one. He has coordinated some of the nation's best offenses the past few years.

"I think Ryan is one of the best if not the best play callers in college football," said Jake Haener, a New Orleans Saints quarterback who played for Grubb at Fresno State. "Don’t get me wrong, Kalen is an unbelievable coach and has just as good of an offensive mind, but I think Ryan really holds that offense to a standard and holds people accountable. For me in my six years of college football and my first year in the NFL, there’s nobody even close to the type of coach he is."

