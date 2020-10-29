Ryan Groy is not having a good day.

The Chargers offensive guard went on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well as injured reserve Thursday. He has a biceps injury.

The team canceled practice Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test — presumably Groy’s — and Anthony Lynn said the Chargers would double up on their work over the next two days.

Groy, 30, has started the past three games at right guard.

The Chargers also placed tight end Virgil Green on injured reserve. He has a lateral ankle sprain.

Green played 20 of 81 snaps, exiting the victory over the Jaguars with the injury. X-rays were negative.

Green has appeared in six games with three starts this season. He has three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Groy and Green will have to miss three games before becoming eligible to return.

Ryan Groy goes on COVID-19 list as well as injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk