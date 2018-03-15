Ryan Grant not headed to Baltimore after all

After an injury snag, Ryan Grant will need to agree to a new contract if he's going to move to the other side of the Beltway.

The most obvious move in the NFL this offseason was the Ravens signing a new wide receiver (or three). It was less obvious why the team decided to commit so much money to former Redskins receiver Ryan Grant.

Grant has long been beloved by his coaches and teammates, but the results have never been there on game day. He has some potential to improve if given a larger role in in a team's offense, which he likely would have had in Baltimore, but it never made much sense to offer him a 4-year contract worth nearly 30 million, with $14.5 million guaranteed.

Thankfully for fans who were uninspired by the reported agreement, Grant was unable to pass his physical and will not be joining the team at this time.

WR Ryan Grant, who reached agreement with Baltimore on a $29 million deal, failed his physical and his Ravens deal is null and void, per sources. Grant will have to find another deal with another team willing to pass him on his physical. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2018

Baltimore failed former Washington WR Ryan Grant on his physical over an ankle injury that dated back to the Redskins' final regular-season game, per source. Grant's time in Baltimore is over before it began. He remains a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2018

It's definitely still possible that Grant signs with the Ravens on a shorter deal with less money guaranteed, but it appears for now that the two parties will look elsewhere. You have to feel for Grant, who by all accounts has worked his tail off for many years just waiting for his chance. It's never easy missing out on nearly $15 million dollars guaranteed, but Grant should be able to find work with another team.

Story Continues

The timing of this news, coming so soon after former Raider Michael Crabtree became available, seemed fishy to some.

Former Raiders' WR Michael Crabtree is scheduled to visit Friday with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2018

It's probably not fair to suggest that an NFL franchise would actually so publicly back out of a deal just because another option came along, as any team with that reputation would struggle to attract future free agents. That said, it could end up working out splendidly for the team.

Besides, if all else is equal, shouldn't a team located in Baltimore be going after a guy named CRABtree?