Ryan Giggs snubbed from Premier League Hall of Fame despite being found not guilty of domestic violence

Ryan Giggs had been overlooked during the first three years of the initiative after his arrest in 2020 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend while manager of Wales - Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Ryan Giggs has been denied entry to the Premier League Hall of Fame for a fourth successive year, despite being found not guilty in July of domestic violence.

The Manchester United legend’s latest snub – he holds the record for the most number of titles (13) and assists (162) in the competition – raises questions of whether he had been permanently blacklisted from receiving the league’s “highest individual honour”.

The 50-year-old had been overlooked during the first three years of the initiative after being arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville while manager of Wales.

He stood trial in 2022 over accusations he had attacked Greville and her sister but jurors failed to reach a verdict.

A retrial was ordered but he was found not guilty after prosecutors said Greville had “indicated an unwillingness” to give evidence, with doing so previously having “taken its toll” on her and her sister.

It emerged this month that Giggs had quietly resumed working in football at Salford City – the club he owns with his former United team-mates – following last summer’s verdict.

But the case’s conclusion failed to end his exile from the Premier League Hall of Fame, which recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the competition since its inception in 1992.

The league declined to comment on the ongoing exclusion from the list of Giggs – who has made the third most Premier League appearances (672) after Gareth Barry and James Milner – and whether he had been permanently blacklisted.

Ashley Cole became the latest player to be inducted on Monday, with 15 others vying for two additional spots this year.

They are: Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Andrew Cole, Jermain Defoe, Cesc Fàbregas, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Eden Hazard, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, David Silva, John Terry, Yaya Touré, Edwin van der Sar, and Nemanja Vidić.

Fans can vote for their two choices at www.premierleague.com/halloffame and via the official Premier League app. Voting is open until midday on Monday 8 April, with the two inductees to be announced on Monday 22 April.

To be eligible for this year’s Premier League Hall of Fame, players must have been retired by 1 January 2024 and only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, not their performances in other competitions.