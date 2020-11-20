Ryan Giggs — Ryan Giggs rebailed 'pending further enquiries' following arrest on suspicion of assault - REUTERS

Ryan Giggs has been rebailed pending further enquiries, following the arrest on suspicion of assault which led to him missing Wales’s games during the international break.

Giggs, 46, missed the friendly against USA and securing promotion in the Uefa Nations League with wins against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

“A 46-year-old man has been rebailed pending further enquiries,” said a spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police.

Giggs’s future as Wales manager has been under scrutiny after being stood down for the internationals, with Robert Page in charge.

He denies assaulting a woman after police were called to his home on November 1 and he was bailed after questioning, pending further enquiries. Giggs was scheduled to answer more questions this week.

The decision for him to miss the three games was “mutually agreed” with the Football Association of Wales, who stated that the “immediate priority is preparing the team”.

Giggs will speak to the FAW before an announcement is made on him returning for the March internationals in his final chance to meet players during the season before next summer's European Championships.

The Premier League’s most successful player guided Wales to the tournament in his first qualification campaign as manager, with the finals delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have been drawn against Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in their group, four years after reaching the semi-finals in France.

Following his arrest, Giggs’ representatives have released a statement denying the claims. “Mr Giggs denies all allegations made against him,” read a statement. “He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”