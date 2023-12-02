Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: LIVE updates, official results, full coverage

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to face Oscar Duarte tonight (Saturday) at Toyota Center in Houston (DAZN).

It will be 140-pound contender’s first fight since he suffered a seventh-round knockout against Gervonta Davis at a 136-pound catch weight in one of the biggest fights of the year on April 22.

Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) is a hard-punching Mexican who has never faced anyone at the level of Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs).

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Boxing Junkie will post the result and a brief summary immediately after the fight ends. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – a detailed fight story, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

