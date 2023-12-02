Advertisement

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: LIVE updates, official results, full coverage

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to face Oscar Duarte tonight (Saturday) at Toyota Center in Houston (DAZN).

It will be 140-pound contender’s first fight since he suffered a seventh-round knockout against Gervonta Davis at a 136-pound catch weight in one of the biggest fights of the year on April 22.

Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) is a hard-punching Mexican who has never faced anyone at the level of Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs).

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Boxing Junkie will post the result and a brief summary immediately after the fight ends. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – a detailed fight story, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie