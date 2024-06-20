Ryan Garcia suspended 1 year, Devin Haney win becomes no contest after testing positive for banned substance: Report

Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney two months ago. Nothing has gone according to plan since. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The surreal sequence events that began with Ryan Garcia's career-making win over Devin Haney has resulted in a suspension of at least one year for the mercurial boxer, according to veteran reporter Dan Rafael.

Garcia's settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission will also reportedly see him lose his victory over Haney, with the fight officially becoming a no contest. He will be forced to forfeit his $1.1 million contract purse and pay a $10,000 fine, the state maximum.

Garcia soon confirmed that his win was vacated via social media, and echoed his announcement that he is supposedly retired from the previous day.

They took my victory away — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024

It’s okay I’m retired I’ll come back ina year — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Haney welcomed the news, which will see him become undefeated again with a 31-0 (1) record.

Thank you too the commission for doing the right thing & making the right decision.. I don’t understand how golden boy is getting any money as if they took any punches. They haven’t even spoke out about this PED situation https://t.co/9exXRvsQEk — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) June 20, 2024

Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, listed by WADA as an anabolic agent, after defeating Haney by majority decision in April and soon had his B-sample test positive as well. The development tainted a win that could have catapulted Garcia into true boxing stardom, with three knockdowns of the WBC lightweight champ.

That win already had something of an asterisk due to Garcia coming in more than three pounds overweight, costing him $1.5 million via an ill-advised bet made with Haney the day before.

With a suspension clearly incoming, Garcia's camp noted that two supplements the boxer declared to doping authorities had tested positive for Ostarine contamination, indicating that Garcia didn't knowingly ingest the substance. A lack of a track record and a clean hair sample bolstered that argument.

Per documents obtained by ESPN, the supplements at issue are raspberry-lemonade flavored NutraBio SuperCarb (which tested positive for Ostarine at 70-2200 picograms per gram powder) and Body Health strawberry-flavored amino-acid blend (660 to 830 picograms).

Garcia's legal team indicated to ESPN they believed only a four-month suspension was warranted, but the NYSAC evidently thought differently.

Ryan Garcia claimed he was retiring amid bizarre string of incidents

While the matter of Garcia's positive tests has been closed, that is only one part of an incredibly turbulent year for a boxer who can be unstable in the best of times.

Since the beginning of 2024, Garcia has...

It was with that context that Garcia posted another social media rant on Wednesday, in which he proclaimed "I'm officially retired" and "Forget I existed everyone."

Yall may catch me out and about but as far as boxing I don’t know



There is so much corruption I’m over it



I may do acting or singing



I’ll still be training but I’m hurt and done with it and everyone



The sad part is I’m a great boxer



And I entertain and knock people out… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024

Given everything that's happened with Garcia in the past six months, it's hard to take that retirement announcement seriously, but it also can't be ignored. It is absolutely a mystery when Garcia will next fight, and not just because of his suspension.