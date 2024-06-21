Ryan Garcia reacts to one-year suspension for failed PED test: ‘Boxing sucks I’m goin to the UFC’

Ryan Garcia says he’s heading to the UFC as his boxing career is on hold for a year.

Thursday, reports surfaced that Garcia (24-1) settled upon an agreement with the New York State Athletic Commission after the boxer failed a pre-fight and fight-day drug test for his bout against Devin Haney. Garcia’s “A” and later-tested “B” samples showed the presence of the banned substance ostarine.

As a result of the agreement with NYSAC, Garcia is now suspended for one year, will forfeit $1.1 million of his official contract purse to Golden Boy Promotions, of which a portion Haney (31-0) could receive. Garcia was also fined by the commission $10,000, the maximum the state allows.

Perhaps most importantly to Garcia, his majority decision win over Haney has been overturned to a no contest, erasing a massive upset victory and restoring Haney’s undefeated record.

In an Instagram post, Garcia, apparently upset at the outcome, said Haney got what he wanted. Since he cannot box for a year, “King” said he will take his talents to the UFC.

Hey look at this cry baby get what he wants I never cheated They banned me for a year, I HATE ALL YALL FAKE AHHH PEOPLE Boxing sucks I’m going to the ufc

Garcia, 25, has consistently denied intentionally taking a banned substance, despite accepting the terms of the agreement with NYSAC.

In a second post on Instagram, Garcia shared a statement from his legal team, with a much different tone in the caption:

From my team to yours Big thanks for everyone’s support I appreciate you, I LOVE JESUS WITH ALL MY HEART

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie