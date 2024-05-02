Ryan Garcia Jokingly Blames Trump And Diddy For Positive Drug Test In Profanity-Laden Tirade

Ryan Garcia has refuted reports that he tested positive for a banned substance on multiple occasions during the lead-up to his upset victory over Devin Haney in their WBC light welterweight title matchup last month.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Garcia and Haney’s camps were notified of Garcia’s positive test for the banned substance Ostarine, which helps “build muscle mass, enhance rate of fat loss, and increases staining and recovery ability.”

Garcia has 10 days to file for his B-sample to be tested, and if he fails to do so or his secondary sample tests positive, his victory over Haney will be vacated. Amid news of his failed test, Garcia took to social media to unleash a profanity-laden tirade, insisting he never consumed a banned substance while blasting the governing body.

Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe exchange punches during their Lightweight bout at the Alamodome on April 09, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

“I never fucking took a steroid in my f**king life… If they had this information, they should have released this before the fight went down,” he said during a chat session on X’s Spaces. “Because why would you let a cheater step into the ring? Right? All of a sudden I win and then you release it? Seems kind of fishy to me.”

The 25-year-old then took aim at the Haney camp and the WBC, accusing them of trying to unfairly strip him of his upset over the WBC 140-pound champ. “They’re cheating by trying to take my victory. F**k them, fuck these motherf**kers, tell them to s**k my dick. I beat Devin Haney fair and square, he can suck my d**k. All you motherf**kers that say I cheated, you guys could all suck my d**k—I didn’t f**king cheat a day in my life. Never have, never f**king will,” he said.

Garcia would later further his defense in a string of posts on X, in which he reiterated that he defeated Haney “easy, fair and square” while joking that he actually does take steroids, even inserting the likes of Donald Trump and Sean “Diddy” Combs into his rant. He also made it clear that he has no intentions to grant Haney a rematch, as was previously discussed.

Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City.

For his part, Garcia’s former opponent, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, continued his support of Garcia, agreeing with his rival that the WBC and governing bodies were attempting to cheat Ryan out of his victory. “They doing anything to take away the win from Ryan..if that’s the case BANNED EDDIE HEARN SILVER POON ASS!” Davis wrote in a since-deleted post, to which Garcia answered by simply writing, “Respect.”

Following the news of Garcia’s banned test, Haney released a statement chiding his recent foe for his alleged actions. “We learned about this situation not too long ago and it’s unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice,” the slick defensive wizard told ESPN.

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. exchange blows in the World Lightweight Championship bout between George Kambosos Jr. of Australia and Devin Haney of the United States at Rod Laver Arena on October 16, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

“Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke,” his statement continued. “We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don’t play boxing. This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up! People die in this sport. This isn’t a joking matter.”

Ryan Garcia defeated Haney via majority decision in their WBC light welterweight match on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. A heavy underdog heading into the fight, Garcia pummeled Haney throughout the bout, knocking him down to the canvas three times and ending the former undisputed lightweight champion’s undefeated streak.

However, due to weighing in three pounds over the 140-pound weight limit, the fight, which was originally for Haney’s WBC light welterweight title, instead went on as a non-title fight, with Haney remaining the champion regardless of the outcome of the bout.

See Ryan Garcia’s X posts below.

Fake news like if I was Donald trump pic.twitter.com/PVg5EW7yLd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

I need more steroids I’m addicted



UGHHH — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

Hmm I’m seen with trump



And now I’m positive for steroids



This is a straight attack



Crazy — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

If I took the steroids then I’m forsure GAY — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

Nah I ain’t going to rematch him



I beat him easy, fair and square



I’d be damned if I rematch him — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

Why in the world would I volunteer for a drug test if I planned on taking drugs?



Make it make sense??? — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

Diddy paid for the drug test



Allegedly — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

More from VIBE.com