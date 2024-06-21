Ryan Garcia banned for one year as win over Devin Haney is overturned after failed drug tests

Ryan Garcia has been handed a one-year ban from boxing in the wake of his failed drug tests, with his win over Devin Haney overturned to a No Contest.

Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to a decision win in April, but it was later revealed that he had failed two drug tests on the week of the fight.

Garcia, who also missed weight ahead of his fight with Haney, has now been banned from boxing for one year – dating back to 20 April. Garcia must also reportedly forfeit his $1.1m guaranteed purse and pay the commission $10,000. Dan Rafael was the first to report the news.

Garcia, 25, has maintained his innocence since news first emerged that he had tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, and he doubled down on that sentiment on Thursday (20 June).

“Take my victory away, add that on to the list of the s*** I’m already going thru,” the American tweeted. “I never F’ing cheated.

“I really hope boxing good without me, I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned there [sic] back on me, I’m innocent, I stand by that. I don’t care what everyone says. Gun [to] my head I say I didn’t take PED’s [performance-enhancing drugs].

“Yall never went thru what I’ve been thru, I’m innocent. You don’t know what Im feeling.”

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association carried out the tests in which Garcia returned adverse results. Meanwhile, the New York State Athletic Commission reached the settlement that overturned his win against Haney and which banned “King Ryan”.

Haney, 25, is now unbeaten once again after his loss to Garcia was overturned. The American is also still the WBC super-lightweight champion, with Garcia’s failed weigh-in having made him ineligible to win the title in April.

Garcia’s team said in a statement: “Ryan Garcia was a victim of substance contamination, with levels measured in the billions and trillions of a gram, which provided no advantage whatsoever in the ring,” began their statement.

Ryan Garcia (right) beat Devin Haney on points in April (Getty Images)

“Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: He never intentionally took any banned substance. It's simply not in his nature.

“For many years, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to random testing, even during out-of-competition periods, and has never had any issues. He has maintained an impeccable and clean record throughout his career, significantly elevating and transcending the sport of boxing, earning respect and admiration from millions of fans worldwide.

“The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.

“Ryan will continue to elevate the sport and will be actively involved in advocating for reform. We hope future changes in our system will address issues like this one.

“We want to thank all of the fans who have continued to support Ryan, not only during the great moments but also through the difficult times that life brings. He will be back in the ring soon and better than ever!"