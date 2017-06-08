Ryan Fitzpatrick won’t be handed backup job in Tampa

The Buccaneers signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $3 million deal to be Jameis Winston’s backup, presumably. But Dick Koetter isn’t ready to give Fitzpatrick the job, saying the veteran quarterback will have to earn it.

The Bucs coach was asked Thursday if Fitzpatrick has the inside track on the job.

“No, not necessarily,” Koetter said in quotes distributed by the team. “He’s got the experience factor, that’s for sure, but Ryan Griffin’s had a really good offseason. He’s throwing the ball tremendous. We’ll see how it plays out. We love Fitzpatrick’s experience. He’s been here three weeks where Griffin’s been here two-and-a-half years. That’s another good battle.”

Griffin has never thrown a pass in the regular season. Fitzpatrick has started 116 games in 12 seasons, and though he is only 46-69-1, he has thrown 25,888 more yards and 166 more touchdowns than Griffin.