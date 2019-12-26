Ryan Fitzpatrick wins Dolphins MVP award

The Miami Dolphins traded for second-year quarterback Josh Rosen in the hopes that he’d become the teams starter. Instead, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick held Rosen off, repeatedly. And the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick has done enough to become the team’s MVP.

Fitzpatrick also is only the fourth player to win the team’s MVP award, named for Dan Marino, and its leadership award, named for Don Shula, in the same season.

Fitzpatrick has thrown for more than 3,000 yards this season, the first Dolphins quarterback to do so since Ryan Tannehill in 2015. Fitzpatrick also generated a career-high 419 yards against the Bengals in Week 16.

He remains under contract through 2020. Fitzpatrick told PFT recently that he still loves the game, although he hasn’t made a decision on whether to extend a career that began in 2005.