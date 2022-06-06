Ryan Fitzpatrick on why he hated playing against Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to retire, as the former Harvard University quarterback is walking away from the NFL after 17 interesting years.

Never a big-time star at the position, Fitzpatrick was a charismatic quarterback who had a flair for huge performances and deflating moments during his up and down career.

On a recent episode of Adam Schefter’s podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed his future, favorite moments from his time in the NFL, and the player he most hated facing.

Out of all the opponents to cause fear, Fitzpatrick named Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“I always hated going up against Fletcher Cox. Just – I don’t know, he’s a scary dude and likes to talk out there.”

Asked by Schefter what Cox may have said to him on the field, Fitzpatrick responded, “Oh, plenty of stuff. Not meant for the podcast.”

Fitzpatrick had some success against the Eagles with Cox in the lineup, going 2-2 in four matchups.

The wins came during back-to-back years with the Buccaneers and Dolphins, while Philadelphia secured victories in 2014 and 2015.

In four matchups against Fitzpatrick, Fletcher Cox logged 1.5 sacks and 7 QB hits.

In seven total starts against Philadelphia, Fitzpatrick went 3-3-1 against the Birds, tossing 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

