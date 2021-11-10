Ryan Fitzpatrick underwent MRI on hip, but there's no timetable for QB's return

Fitzpatrick underwent MRI on hip, no timetable for QB's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In late October, just before the Washington Football Team's Week 9 bye, head coach Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick would be undergoing an MRI on his injured hip in "a couple of weeks" and that he had no timetable for the quarterback's return.

Now, a few weeks later, Rivera said Wednesday that Fitzpatrick did undergo the MRI "the other day," but did not sound too optimistic about the quarterback returning soon.

"There is some progress. Unfortunately, it's not way up there, but it's progress," Rivera said.

Asked if he had a timetable for the 38-year-old's return to the field, Rivera said he had not been given one. The head coach did say Fitzpatrick would be re-evaluated soon, but followed that up by saying he does not know when.

"He'll continue to work his rehab stuff and he'll be re-evaluated soon. I'm not sure when," Rivera said. "But the nice thing is there is progress and [he's] shown some positive signs, but I've been given no timetable."

Rivera's comments fall in line with a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport from last month. Rapoport said Fitzpatrick was still "weeks away from returning" and was still seen on crutches when walking around Washington's team facility.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation on the fourth drive of Washington's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and has not played since. Taylor Heinicke has been Washington's starter ever since -- an experience that has resulted in two game-winning drives but also four straight losses before the team's bye.

Rivera said he plans to stick with Heinicke as his starter moving forward. The 28-year-old will get the start this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the same team he nearly led Washington to a playoff upset over just 11 months ago.