Ryan Fitzpatrick to undergo season-ending hip surgery

When Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in the second quarter of a season-opening loss to the Chargers, most expected the veteran passer back at some point in the 2021 season.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation, and instead of opting for surgery, chose the rehab route. His original diagnosis was 6-8 weeks.

Once that timeframe ended, head coach Ron Rivera said while Fitzpatrick was doing better, he wasn’t close to a return and offered no more updates.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Fitzpatrick would undergo hip surgery, officially ending his 2021 season. The news wasn’t a surprise. Once Fitzpatrick didn’t return during the initial timeframe, it was clear he wouldn’t play again.

Sources: Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal. The procedure makes it official — Fitz’s 2021 season is over. He played in just one game, then suffered a hip subluxation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2021

Fitzpatrick’s first season in Washington ends as he attempted six passes, completing three, for 13 yards. He signed a one-year deal in March, and it’s unlikely Washington re-signs him in the offseason with Taylor Heinicke playing so well in recent weeks.

While Washington still may bring in a young quarterback through the 2022 NFL draft, Heinicke has proven he deserves to head into 2022 as the WFT’s starting quarterback.