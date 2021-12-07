Ryan Fitzpatrick to undergo season-ending hip surgery, per report

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick to undergo season-ending hip surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick's 2021 season is reportedly over.

The Washington Football Team quarterback is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right hip, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a procedure that will help him heal but also end his season.

Fitzpatrick has been sidelined since Week 1 after he suffered a hip subluxation in the second quarter of Washington's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury occurred on Washington's fourth offensive drive of the season, as Fitzpatrick had attempted just six passes before going down.

The recently turned 39-year-old was originally expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the injury, but Fitzpatrick did not heal as quickly as he nor the team expected. In early November, head coach Ron Rivera said there was no timetable for the quarterback's return.

Washington signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million deal in March. He will be a free agent following this season.