Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke will not play for Washington in preseason finale

The Washington Football Team will not play either of their top quarterbacks in the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke will receive the night off, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Taylor Heinicke also will not play for Washington tonight, per sources. It’s going to be the Kyle Allen and Steven Montez show. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2021

It’s no surprise Fitzpatrick will not play. Fitzpatrick didn’t take any of the reps at Thursday’s practice in Ashburn, and it was not due to injury. Apparently, head coach Ron Rivera had seen enough of Fitzpatrick in the preseason and deemed him ready for the regular season.

Ron Rivera says the starters will play as much as the coaches feel they need to play. Notably, Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't take any reps in today. Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez handled all the throws. Starting defense, receivers, tight ends and OL did reps in prac — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 26, 2021

Allen, who missed the first preseason game when he aggravated his surgically repaired ankle, made his debut last week against the Bengals. Montez played in the first game against New England but did not play last week against Cincinnati.

Washington and the Baltimore Ravens will kick off at 6 p.m. EDT at FedEx Field.