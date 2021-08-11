Ryan Fitzpatrick talks playing in the first preseason game

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to make his debut in Week 1 of the preseason on Thursday against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week the starters would play and set expectations for what he wants to see from his team, specifically the quarterbacks.

For Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 17th NFL season in 2021, you’d think playing in Week 1 of the preseason would be something he wouldn’t like. However, in an interview with Kim Jones of the NFL Network, Fitzpatrick spoke of why the preseason is important, especially being on a new team:

I think it’ll be good. It’ll be good to get out there and go through the process with the guys. I’m new, I‘m trying to get a feel for some of these guys. But even just the communication, in and out of the huddle, getting out there and looking at a play clock again, communicating with the line on pass play and run plays. That kind of stuff, it’s good to get a little dress rehearsal, so I’m excited to get out there a little bit.

Rivera wanted to see Fitzpatrick show basic command of the offense in his first start, which shouldn’t be an issue for the veteran passer.

Throughout the offseason, you’ve seen teammates praise Fitzpatrick and show genuine excitement about him running Washington’s offense. Wide receivers, especially, know that Fitzpatrick will give them plenty of chances to make plays down the field.

Fitzpatrick was asked about his leadership role with Washington and played it down.

In my position, with them all looking at me, listening to me on every play, it’s a position of natural leadership, where guys have to stop, look and listen. I don’t think the experience hurts either. I just try to come in and meet everybody, form those relationships, be myself, and it usually works out.

Speaking of those teammates, Fitzpatrick seems almost giddy when discussing his weapons.

It’s been great so far. It’s been fun working with all of them. There’s a lot of different guys you have to defend in this offense. Even a guy like Logan Thomas, what a target he is, it’s a good luxury to have.

Washington fans are certainly excited to see Fitzpatrick for the first time in the burgundy and gold on Thursday evening.