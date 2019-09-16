Ryan Fitzpatrick still the starter, for now

The Dolphins may be considering making a change at quarterback, but they’re not willing to act on it yet.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starting quarterback for now, at least for this week’s game against the Cowboys.

“But after a couple of weeks like that, we’re evaluating all positions,” Flores said. “We haven’t made any final decisions yet.”

It’s reasonable to consider a change, after Fitzpatrick threw two pick-sixes yesterday, and the Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 with him as the starter.

Josh Rosen has come in for mop-up duty in both games, which says more about the games themselves than Rosen.

Through two games, Fitzpatrick has completed 25-of-50 passes for 274 yards, with a touchdown and four interceptions (passer rating 39.9). Rosen is 8-of-21 for 102 yards with two interceptions (passer rating 14.5).

It’s a horrible situation for either of them, without enough help to make a difference. It seems inevitable that a change will come, but they aren’t ready to blame it all on any one player at this point.