Ryan Fitzpatrick is still Bills Mafia, will jump through table if team wins title (video)

Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired from the NFL. Life now has him lined up with a big-wig job as a broadcaster for Amazon on Thursday Night Football.

Doesn’t mean he’s any less a member of Bills Mafia.

Fitzpatrick, who went shirtless at a Buffalo Bills playoff game last season, answered some questions for TMZ Sports.

While he did take the Baltimore Ravens as his “sleeper” to win the Super Bowl this season, he still made a promise to Bills Mafia: If they win, he’s going to celebrate.

Fitz said he’ll jump through a table for Buffalo to celebrate the occasion.

Check out the TMZ clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire