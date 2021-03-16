How the Ryan Fitzpatrick signing impacts Washington’s wide receiver search

How does WFT's addition of Fitzpatrick impact its WR search? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two of the biggest question marks on the Washington Football Team's roster entering free agency were as follows: What will the club do at quarterback? And will Washington finally get a solid wide receiver to pair opposite Terry McLaurin?

On Monday night, to conclude the first day of legal tampering, Washington answered that first question -- at least temporarily -- by reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran passer Ryan Fitzpatrick.

With Fitzpatrick now in the mix alongside Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, it's unlikely Washington adds another quarterback this offseason, whether via free agency or the draft. Teams never carry more than three passers on their active roster. This situation won't be any different.

So, while moves at quarterback are likely done, Washington still has a major need at wide receiver, something that has been stressed for weeks. Although a few pass-catchers came off the board on Monday -- including potential WFT target Corey Davis -- several stars are still available, including Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller and Curtis Samuel.

Here's a simple truth: it's time for Washington to get Fitzpatrick -- or whoever is under center -- one of these wideouts.

The addition of Fitzpatrick was Washington's lone reported agreement with a free agent on Monday. The team entered free agency with roughly $38 million in cap space (accounting for Brandon Scherff's franchise tag), meaning they'll likely have around $30 million remaining after the quarterback's deal is accounted for.

That's more than enough cash to sign any of those wideouts listed above, while still having money left over to spend elsewhere.

When it comes to free agents choosing their next destination, money usually trumps all. But, fit matters too. Washington saw that first-hand last season when Amari Cooper turned down more money from the Burgundy and Gold to stay in Dallas, citing the chance to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

Before the signing of Fitzpatrick, what Washington was going to do at quarterback was a big mystery.

If you're a free agent wideout, does catching passes from either Heinicke or Allen sound intriguing? Probably not.

Now, with Fitzpatrick, those same wide receivers that are considering Washington will have a lot better of an idea of what they are getting themselves into should they come to the nation's capital.

Let's be clear, though. Fitzpatrick isn't a Pro Bowl quarterback or even close to the talent level of the top signal-callers in the NFL. But, he's one of the smartest quarterbacks in the league and has put up some astronomical numbers in the past.

Everyone across the NFL knows this: FitzMagic is going to sling the football.

Following the news of the Fitzpatrick signing, former Pro Bowl receiver Chad Johnson tweeted that McLaurin would have 1,500-plus yards in 2021 playing with the 38-year-old QB.

While Ochocinco's claim might appear bold on the surface, it's certainly feasible for McLaurin. Fitzpatrick has played with several No. 1 wideouts throughout his NFL career and plenty of them have received a boatload of targets. Heck, even DeVante Parker had 1,200 yards playing alongside Fitz.

Ryan Fitzpatrick No. 1 WR target totals in his eight seasons with 10+ starts:



T.J. Houshmandzadeh: 137

Stevie Johnson: 148, 141, 134

Andre Johnson: 146

Brandon Marshall: 173, 128

DeVante Parker: 128 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 16, 2021

While McLaurin will probably occupy a bulk of the club's targets, any wide receiver that signs with Washington will likely get more than their fair share of looks, too.

Of all the WR-needy teams, Washington had arguably the worst quarterback situation of them all. Now, with a proven veteran like Fitzpatrick in the mix, things could change quickly.

Here's the bottom line: the addition of Fitzpatrick should only help Washington's pursuit of a talented wide receiver. Now, it's up to Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney to make it happen.