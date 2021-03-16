Ryan Fitzpatrick to sign with Washington Football Team, per reports

The next stop on the FitzMagic odyssey will be the nation's capital.

Vagabond quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has reached an agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year contract worth $10 million, according to multiple reports. NFL Network was the first to report the deal.

In 2021, the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick will enter his 17th NFL season with his ninth different team.

With the Washington Football Team planning to release Alex Smith, the only other quarterback on the team's roster was Taylor Heinicke, who signed a two-year contract extension after starting in the team's wild-card playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL FREE AGENT TRACKER: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

MONDAY'S FREE AGENCY ROUNDUP: Patriots make big moves

Bearded journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will join his ninth team in 17 NFL seasons.

Fitzpatrick's NFL journey started as a seventh-round draft choice out of Harvard by the then-St. Louis Rams. Over the course of nearly two decades in the league, Fitzgerald has spent time playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

In October, Fitzpatrick was benched by the Dolphins in favor of first-round draft pick Tua Tagolailoa. Later in the season, he did provide a final magical moment for Miami in a Dec. 26 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, keeping the Dolphins' playoff hopes alive while eliminating the Raiders from contention.

In 165 career games played, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 34,977 yards, completing 60.7% of his passes with 223 touchdowns, 169 interceptions and a passer rating of 82.3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Football Team to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick, joining ninth team