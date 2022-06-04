Will Ryan Fitzpatrick sign a one-day contract with the Bills?

Of the nine stops in his 17-year career, recently-retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played the longest with the Bills. However, that relationship lasted a grand total of only four years.

So, now that he’s retired, will Fitzpatrick sign a ceremonial one-day deal in Buffalo?

Via Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com, Fitzpatrick recently addressed the question on the Bull in the Basement podcast.

I don’t know how any of that works,” Fitzpatrick said. “So I haven’t talked to anyone about it.”

He has said that Buffalo is his favorite NFL city. And he attended, shirtless, the 47-17 postseason blowout of the Patriots.

It Fitzpatrick ends up working for the Amazon Prime pregame show, he’ll be in New England on December 1 for a Bills-Patriots game. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be wearing a shirt.

