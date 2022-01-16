Ryan Fitzpatrick was shirtless at Bills’ wild-card game because of course he was

Ryan Fitzpatrick was at the Buffalo Bills’ wild-card win against the New England Patriots.

Fitzpatrick was there… as a fan.

Not on the field as an honored guest. Not as anything else other than a member of Bills Mafia.

Because of course he was.

Not only that, Fitzpatrick was there and at one point he went shirtless.

What a moment in team history this is:

@KyleBrandt check out Fitz being a @BuffaloBills fan and in the thick of it with the shirtless bills mafia!#BuffaloBills #FitzMagic pic.twitter.com/7X91wjOIxC — Therese “Tee” Forton-Barnes and Green Living Gurus (@teeforton) January 16, 2022

Here are some other images of Fitzpatrick taking in the win over the Patriots:

The People’s Champ: Ryan Fitzpatrick.

(Fitz was in our section and was incredibly kind and took photos with every single person who asked. Like all of us, Fitz just wanted to see his Bills win big tonight. Fitz!) #GoBills🦬 pic.twitter.com/1POVstE77A — Adam Sassone 🦬 (@BuffaloAdam) January 16, 2022

