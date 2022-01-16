Ryan Fitzpatrick was shirtless at Bills’ wild-card game because of course he was

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Ryan Fitzpatrick was at the Buffalo Bills’ wild-card win against the New England Patriots.

Fitzpatrick was there… as a fan.

Not on the field as an honored guest. Not as anything else other than a member of Bills Mafia.

Because of course he was.

Not only that, Fitzpatrick was there and at one point he went shirtless.

What a moment in team history this is:

Here are some other images of Fitzpatrick taking in the win over the Patriots:

