Ryan Fitzpatrick shares what really jumped out at him about Ron Rivera

There were a few reasons why Washington was the perfect destination for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. We know opportunity was obviously a priority for the 38-year-old, finding a new team that would give him a chance to start was important. In a recent podcast with Trey Wingo, Fitzpatrick pointed to the chance to play for Ron Rivera as a main factor.

“The respect he has around the league whether is from the former players or people he’s coached with, that really jumped out to me," Fitzpatrick said on a recent episode of the Half-Forgotten History podcast.

He added: “I’ve heard so many great things about him. I do know a few guys on the staff, but I know guys on every staff having been on so many teams."

In just his first season with the team, Rivera led Washington to its first playoff appearance in five years. Fitzpatrick recognizes the excitement around that and shares what he’s looking forward to ahead of the 2021 season.

“Obviously they made the playoffs last year, but even just the youthful energy that’s going to be in that building," he said. "At 38 I’m the old grandpa on every team I go to pretty much, but there are 21, 22, 23-year-old kids really on these teams that have so much enthusiasm and energy, they're even so naive in the things they think they know that they don’t. It’s fun for me, it’s weird for them to be closer in age to my kids than they are to me but it also helps me stay young and enthused in the game.”