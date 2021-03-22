Ryan Fitzpatrick shares when he'll consider retiring from the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

New Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is now on his ninth NFL team and preparing for his 17th season in the league at the age of 38. Yet, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

The veteran passer put together a solid campaign in 2020 with the Dolphins when he was on the field, and he now heads to Washington with an inside track to the starting job. That's not a major shocker, as quarterbacks playing into their late-30s and early 40s has become somewhat common. Tom Brady is coming off a Super Bowl at 43 and Drew Brees just called it a career at 42.

Still, for any player at Fitzpatrick's age, the question of when retirement may come will linger. As of now, the quarterback doesn't have an exact pinpoint on a timeline. Instead, it all depends on the situation he finds himself in.

“At this point if I’m not out there playing, if I’m not considered a starter, if they’re not going to give me an opportunity to compete, then that’s the point where I’ll probably hang them up," Fitzpatrick said on The Ross Tucker Football Podcast.

Fitzpatrick's logic matches why he decided to sign with Washington this offseason. Evaluating the quarterback room as of now, there is a good chance that he enters the season as the starter and can maintain that role. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen will provide competition, but neither will have an automatic edge over Fitzpatrick.

Throughout his career, he's been in this situation numerous times. While there have been ups and downs, starts and benches, the quarterback continues to embrace the challenges because he has a passion for the game and the chance to compete. That means for at least 2021, there will be Fitzmagic in the NFL.

“I do this because I love being out there and I love playing," Fitzpatrick said. "When that opportunity no longer exists then that will probably be the day I decide to hang them up.”