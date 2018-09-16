Ryan Fitzpatrick rocks hilarious outfit to postgame media conference after win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had yet another dominant performance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing the game 27-for-33 for 402 yards and four touchdowns in the 27-21 win over the defending champions.

Perhaps his best showing, though — at least according to fans on the internet — was his postgame interview outfit.

Fitzpatrick showed up to the postgame media conference donning wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s jacket unzipped halfway and his gold chains.


Why? We’re not really sure. But after the way he played, Fitzpatrick has earned the right to wear whatever he wants.

Naturally, the internet loved it.








A lot of people thought he looked like MMA fighter Conor McGregor, too.




If his play in the first two games of the season wasn’t enough to win fans over — especially after the worry of him replacing starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the first three games of the year due to a suspension — Fitzpatrick’s outfit on Sunday afternoon definitely did the trick.

And if he keeps it up, he may just have the starting job even when Winston returns.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who dominated yet again on Sunday, broke out an interesting outfit for his postgame media conference.(Getty Images)
