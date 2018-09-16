Ryan Fitzpatrick rocks hilarious outfit to postgame media conference after win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had yet another dominant performance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing the game 27-for-33 for 402 yards and four touchdowns in the 27-21 win over the defending champions.

Perhaps his best showing, though — at least according to fans on the internet — was his postgame interview outfit.

Fitzpatrick showed up to the postgame media conference donning wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s jacket unzipped halfway and his gold chains.





Why? We’re not really sure. But after the way he played, Fitzpatrick has earned the right to wear whatever he wants.

Naturally, the internet loved it.

Harvard Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. The Ryan Fitzpatrick She Told You Not To Worry About pic.twitter.com/d6GkapuBUI — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 16, 2018





Ryan Fitzpatrick underwent an experimental procedure that replaced all of his blood with Ciroc. pic.twitter.com/WwOwUP7pdw — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) September 16, 2018





Cam Newton: “you might have had a better game then me but at least I dress better then you” Ryan Fitzpatrick: “Hold my beer” pic.twitter.com/HTFEErVfAo — Dave Gettleman (@GmOfTheNYG) September 16, 2018

Story Continues





Ryan Fitzpatrick is never losing another game pic.twitter.com/616vWtbiO9 — Eric Garland (@EricJGarland) September 16, 2018





Ryan Fitzpatrick for president, ceo, throne of all games and most interesting man in the world RT @sullyisback: @JayGlazer His pimp game is strong pic.twitter.com/iViMylh8a2 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 16, 2018





Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 800 yards and 8 TD in two games, and the #Bucs are 2-0 after beating the Saints and Eagles. And he's dressed like this. The new King of Bros? pic.twitter.com/7yxj9ZkEC1 — Blair Farthing (@CTVBlair) September 16, 2018





Hi I’m Ryan Fitzpatrick and I have cable. And I’m Ryan Fitzpatrick and I have DirecTV pic.twitter.com/yz0jrUDAUR — Tim Hines (@Hinesight) September 16, 2018





A lot of people thought he looked like MMA fighter Conor McGregor, too.

When you’re fighting for a new contract, you start looking like an MMA fighter! Ryan Fitzpatrick looking like Connor McGregor lol pic.twitter.com/buoaaEDZxl — Antonio Dowels (@antoniodowels) September 16, 2018













If his play in the first two games of the season wasn’t enough to win fans over — especially after the worry of him replacing starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the first three games of the year due to a suspension — Fitzpatrick’s outfit on Sunday afternoon definitely did the trick.

And if he keeps it up, he may just have the starting job even when Winston returns.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who dominated yet again on Sunday, broke out an interesting outfit for his postgame media conference.(Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-Piston goes on TV to tell wife he slept with 341 women

• Thamel: 10 CFB takeaways on weekend that went terribly for Big Ten

• Iole: GGG goaded Canelo into ‘Mexican style’ fighting but couldn’t win

• Urban Meyer tiptoes around questions about Courtney Smith

