Ryan Fitzpatrick retires: Team-by-team earnings during NFL career

NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the league this week. The former Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Washington player had a long, 17-year run.

In amassing such a career, Fitzpatrick takes at least one honor with him into retirement. According to Spotrac, at approximately $82 million earned, Fitzpatrick is the highest-earning former seventh-round pick in NFL history.

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of Fitzpatrick’s career earnings:

St. Louis Rams (2005-2006)

Earnings: $568,250

Cincinnati Bengals (2007-2008)

Earnings: $1,362,000

Buffalo Bills (2009-2012)

Earnings: $26,575,000

Tennessee Titans (2013)

Earnings: $3.25M

Houston Texans (2014)

Earnings: $4M

New York Jets (2015-20160

Earnings: $15,310,848

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-2018)

Earnings: $6,665,000

Miami Dolphins (2019-2020)

Earnings: $13,540,322

Washington Football Team (2021)

Earnings: $10,537,000

NFL career

Total career earnings: $82,118,420

