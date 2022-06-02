Ryan Fitzpatrick retires after 17 seasons with 9 NFL teams

The Harvard guy is calling it an NFL career.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has decided to retire after 17 NFL seasons. Pretty great run for a seventh-round pick from an Ivy League school.

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams, finishing his career with Washington. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2005.

He made 53 starts for the Bills, 27 for the Jets, 20 for the Dolphins, 12 for the Bengals, 12 for the Texans, 10 for the Buccaneers, 9 for the Titans, 3 for the Rams, and 1 for Washington.

In 166 games, Fitzpatrick produced career totals of 34,990 passing yards and 223 passing touchdowns.