Tua Taovailoa benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Dolphins loss to Broncos

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

With the Miami Dolphins trailing the Denver Broncos, 20-10 in the fourth quarter Sunday, head coach Brian Flores replaced rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Broncos held on for a 20-13 victory after the quarterback switch.

Tagovailoa had his ankle rolled on a sack before leaving the game, but showed little sign of injury as he remained standing on the sideline when Fitzpatrick took his place.

It was the sixth sack of the day taken by Tagovailoa. The Dolphins rookie was 11-of-20 for 83 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. Flores told reporters after the game that the decision to bench Tagovailoa was about his performance, not injury.

"We had to do something to create momentum, and that's why we made the switch,” Flores said. “He's a confident kid. Not at all. He's dealt with more.”

Flores said that Tagovailoa will remain the Dolphins starter next week against the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a field goal on his first drive to cut Denver’s lead to 20-13. But he sealed the Broncos victory by throwing an interception in the end zone to Justin Simmons on a third-down pass with 1:08 remaining. He finished completing 12-of-18 passes for 117 yards and the interception.

Fitzpatrick started the first six games for the Dolphins this season before Flores made the move to Tagovailoa in Week 8. The first-round rookie and future of the franchise thrived in his first three starts — all Dolphins wins — while completing 63.6 percent of his passes and completing throwing five touchdowns without an interception.

