Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls text to Alex Smith that is one of his "biggest regrets to date"

Fitzpatrick recalls text to Smith that is one of his "biggest regrets to date" originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For anyone that owns a cellphone, the experience of sending a text message that brings regret shortly after is nearly unavoidable. Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick can attest to that.

Speaking with former NFL player Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast, Fitzpatrick learned of the news that Alex Smith was retiring, prompting him to share a story about a text he sent to the QB that he views as one of his "biggest regrets to date."

Following Smith's serious leg injury with Washington during the 2018 season, Fitzpatrick was one of the many to reach out to the passer to share words of encouragement. The two entered the league together during the 2005 NFL Draft and remained in touch. Fitzpatrick also felt that he could relate to Smith's adversity, as he injured his tibia in 2014 with the Houston Texans.

Therefore, Fitzpatrick fired off a text to Smith letting him know that everything was going to be okay.

“I said 'Hey Alex just want to let you know they’ll fix you right up, you’ll be good as new. I’m out here and I don’t feel any pain from my injury three years later,' or whatever," Fitzpatrick said on the podcast.

It seemed like a harmless message to send to a friend, offering his support during a tough time. However, Smith's response changed Fitzpatrick's perspective.

“I sent it and felt good about it and he said, 'Well mine might be a little more complicated,’ and seventeen surgeries later and the story of what he had to overcome, I mean I felt like the biggest a--hole ever," Fitzpatrick said.

Though Fitzpatrick felt bad at the time as he realized that Smith's experience following the injury was filled with more obstacles and a tougher road back to the field, it's a moment that he can now look back on and laugh about.

Seeing Smith retake the field with Washington in 2020 not only brought a smile to his face because the quarterback had done what many saw as impossible, but because it made the text age a little less poorly.

“What he did last year, it was incredible for him to get back on the field and I was very happy after sending that text that he didn’t lose his leg," Fitzpatrick said.

When Fitzy learned about Alex Smith’s retirement... he remembered the worst text he’s ever sent pic.twitter.com/vUNiInJZfU — baseball knowing king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) April 20, 2021

Besides reflecting on that moment in their relationship, Fitzpatrick also shared some words on how he would summarize Smith's career.

Seeing Smith play for different teams and handle the challenge of being replaced as the starter multiple times -- similar to Fitzpatrick's experience -- while always making an impact, there's one word that comes to mind.

“He was a winner. He won when he was in San Fran at the tail-end there, when he was in Kansas City," Fitzpatrick said. "And it wasn’t always the 300-yard games and five touchdown passes and the way it kind of happens now with some of these young kids, but everywhere he went, he made the team better.”