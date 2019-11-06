Ryan Fitzpatrick pops up on the injury report
As the Colts and Dolphins prepare to play on Sunday in Indianapolis, Jacoby Brissett isn’t the only one who has an injury situation.
Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has a right shoulder injury. Despite the injury, he fully participated in practice on Wednesday.
A total of 15 Dolphins appear on the injury report, including receiver Albert Wilson (hip). Only one Miami player did not practice: cornerback Ken Webster (ankle).
Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Jets. The Dolphins will try to launch a two-game streak against an Indianapolis team that has a bad habit of playing up and down to the level of the competition.
Scroll to continue with content