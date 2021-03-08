Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to play this season

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be ready to answer teams’ calls when he hits free agency next week.

Fitzpatrick does plan to play this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That had been widely expected, and we’ve previously noted that Fitzpatrick wants to compete for a starting job. However, a report last week from John Clayton indicated that Fitzpatrick was going to retire.

That does not appear to be the case. How strong the market for Fitzpatrick will be remains to be seen, but he played well enough last year in Miami that there should be multiple teams interested in his services.

