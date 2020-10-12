The Dolphins were big underdogs in Santa Clara on Sunday, but they got out to a 14-0 lead on the 49ers and didn’t let up in a 43-17 win that improved their record to 2-3 this season.

It was an impressive win, especially since last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks was followed by chatter about a possible quarterback change. Ryan Fitzpatrick will give way to Tua Tagovailoa at some point, but not after going 22-of-28 for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a nearly flawless outing against the Niners.

Fitzpatrick said after the game that he has learned to tune out chatter about his performance whether it is positive, negative or somewhere in the middle.

“I’ve been called every name in the book,” Fitzpatrick said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “People hate me, people love me, depending on the week. I’m just trying to stay steady, knowing all that outside noise isn’t important. Now, everybody is going to be patting us on the back.”

The NFL rearranged schedules on Sunday and the Dolphins will now face the Jets in Week Six before a bye in Week Seven. That’s a prime opportunity for the team to even their record and for Fitzpatrick to extend his run in the starting lineup for at least a little while longer.

Ryan Fitzpatrick: The outside noise isn’t important originally appeared on Pro Football Talk