Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the injured reserve list after a hip subluxation in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and it does not appear his path to recovery will include a surgery.

According to multiple reports, Fitzpatrick will be rehabbing his injury through other methods with an eye on returning to the field this season. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks as a result of the injury.

Should the rehab route not bring the desired results, surgery could presumably be back on the table at some point in the coming weeks.

If that were to happen, Fitzpatrick’s return trajectory would likely change. There’s also the chance that Taylor Heinicke plays well enough as the team’s new starter that they opt not to shake things up when and if Fitzpatrick is ready to return.

Ryan Fitzpatrick not having surgery on hip injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk